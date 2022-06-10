Dutch Industrial Production Increases In April

(RTTNews) - Dutch industrial production increased at the fastest pace in over a year in April, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 13.7 percent in April, following a 7.6 percent rise in March. This was the biggest increase since June last year, when output grew 17.6 percent.

More than half of all industrial business classes produced more in April, the agency said.

Production in machinery industry grew the most, by 64.5 percent annually in April, while production of transport equipment declined 1.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 5.3 percent in April.