Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
08.09.2023 09:22:11
Dutch Industrial Production Plunges 8.3%
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' industrial production continued to decline sharply in July, largely due to a sharp contraction in machinery output, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
Industrial production dropped 8.3 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 7.2 percent decline in June. Production has been falling since January.
Among sectors, machinery industry output logged a double-digit decline of 21.6 percent, followed by the chemical segment with a 12.8 percent fall.
Producer confidence in the industry was negative in August for the first time after 2020, as they were mainly negative about expected activity in the next three months.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.