Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
08.04.2022 10:22:30
Dutch Industrial Production Rises In February
(RTTNews) - Dutch industrial production growth rose in February after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
Industrial production rose 10.2 percent year-on-year in February, after a 7.4 percent increase in January. In December, output grew 13.0 percent.
Nearly three quarters of all industrial business classes produced more in February, the agency said.
Production in the machine industry grew the most, nearly 50.0 percent, while the manufacture of transport equipment declined 10.5 percent.
On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent in February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.