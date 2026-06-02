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02.06.2026 08:44:28

Dutch Inflation Climbs To 13-month High

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased further in May to the highest level in just over a year amid soaring energy costs, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.5 percent in May, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in April. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since April 2025, when prices rose 4.1 percent.

A 9.9 percent surge in energy costs, including motor fuels, primarily drove the upward trend in inflation. Inflation based on services also accelerated to 4.7 percent from 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco moderated to 0.4 percent from 1.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 1.1 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.4 percent annually in May versus a 2.5 percent increase in April.

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