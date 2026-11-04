Dutch Inflation Climbs To 18-month High

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation accelerated further in October to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.7 percent in October, faster than the 3.4 percent rise in September. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since April 2025.

A 14.4 percent surge in energy costs, including motor fuels, primarily drove the upward trend in inflation. Inflation based on services remained stable at 3.9 percent, and costs for industrial goods were 1.9 percent pricier. On the other side, the deflation in food and beverages eased to 0.6 percent from 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.3 percent annually in October versus a 3.0 percent increase in September.