Dutch Inflation Confirmed At 2.8%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in February, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 6-month high of 3.2 percent. That was in line with the flash data published on March 1.

Food price inflation eased notably to 0.3 percent in February from 2.1 percent in the prior month. The slowdown was mainly due to price developments in bread and grain products, vegetables, and meat.

Costs for residential products such as furniture and household items were 2.7 percent lower compared to last year. Meanwhile, prices for motor fuels grew by 8.6 percent.

Inflation based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also slowed to 2.7 percent in February from 3.1 percent in the previous month, as estimated.