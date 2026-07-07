Dutch Inflation Confirmed At 2.9% In June

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased in June due to the price developments in motor fuels and accommodations, as estimated initially, the latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.9 percent in June, slower than the 3.5 percent rise in May. That was in line with the flash data published on July 1.

The slowdown in inflation was largely influenced by motor fuel costs, which grew 17.3 percent from last year but much slower than the 27.5 percent surge seen in May. As a result, transport inflation eased to 6.9 percent from 9.9 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 0.5 percent less expensive, and the annual price growth in restaurants and accommodations softened to 4.2 percent from 6.5 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 2.5 percent annually in June versus a 3.4 percent increase in May.