Dutch Inflation Confirmed At 3.6%; Industrial Output Falls Further

(RTTNews) - Dutch inflation eased slightly as initially estimated in August, while industrial production continued its declining trend, separate reports from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.6 percent in August, following July's 1-year high of 3.7 percent. That was in line with the flash data published on August 30.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also moderated to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent in July, as estimated.

The marginal slowdown in overall inflation was largely driven by 5.6 percent cheaper costs for motor fuels. A 3.5 percent decline in clothing also had a dampening effect on inflation. Meanwhile, utility costs were 1.08 percent more expensive.

Another piece of official data showed that industrial output fell 4.4 percent annually in July, slower than the 5.0 percent decline in June. Production has been falling since July last year.

Among sectors, the transport equipment industry recorded the largest drop in production, while the food industry had the biggest increase.