Dutch Inflation Confirmed At 3.7% In October

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in October to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.7 percent in October, faster than the 3.4 percent rise in September. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since April 2025.

The upward trend in inflation was driven by higher energy prices amid an 11.7 percent surge in natural gas costs.

Inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 4.7 percent from 4.2 percent, and transport charges grew at a stable rate of 9.1 percent amid a slowdown in the surge of fuel costs. On the other side, the deflation in food and beverages eased to 1.2 percent from 1.8 percent, which also influenced the rise in inflation.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent, as estimated.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.3 percent annually in October versus a 3.0 percent increase in September, in line with the flash data.

Separate official data showed that the annual growth in industrial production slowed somewhat to 11.1 percent in September from 11.7 percent in August, which was the strongest expansion since April 2022. The machinery sector recorded the largest increase in output once again, while the repair and installation of machinery and equipment sector recorded the largest decline.