Dutch Inflation Eases Sharply On Lower Energy Costs; Retail Sales Growth Improves

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased further in September to the lowest level in eight years amid cheaper energy costs, the flash estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

The consumer price index rose only 0.2 percent year-over-year in September, much slower than the 3.0 percent increase in August.

Further, this was the slowest rate of growth since September 2016, when prices had risen 0.1 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 38.2 percent plunge in energy prices, including motor fuels. At the same time, prices for food, beverages, and tobacco grew sharply by 10.0 percent.

Separate official data showed that annual retail sales growth accelerated to 5.9 percent in August from 4.6 percent in July. Sales have been rising since March 2021.

The turnover of the food sector grew 6.3 percent from last year, and that of the food sector by 4.3 percent. Online turnover was 3.6 percent higher.