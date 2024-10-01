Dutch Inflation Eases Slightly, Retail Sales Rise Further

(RTTNews) - Dutch inflation eased marginally to the lowest level in three months in September, while retail sales grew for the second straight month, separate reports from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.5 percent in September, following a 3.6 percent rise in August, the flash data revealed.

The slowdown in overall inflation was largely driven by a 6.1 percent fall in energy costs. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at an accelerated pace of 6.0 percent.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, remained stable at 3.3 percent.

Another piece of official data showed that retail sales climbed 1.8 percent annually in August versus a 1.7 percent rebound in July. Non-food sales advanced 3.6 percent, while food sales dropped by 1.2 percent. Online sales were 5.7 percent higher compared to last year.