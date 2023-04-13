Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
13.04.2023 08:42:01
Dutch Inflation Eases To 17-Month Low On Cheaper Energy Costs
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in almost one-and-a-half years amid lower energy prices, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.
The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-over-year in March, much slower than the 8.0 percent increase in February.
Further, this was the slowest rate of growth since October 2021, when prices had risen 3.4 percent.
The drop in energy prices of 6.5 percent was the main factor in the decline in inflation. Motor fuels also had a downward effect on inflation, which dropped 0.8 percent from last year.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages showed an annual increase of 2.13 percent.
Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, eased notably to 4.5 percent in March from 8.9 percent in the previous month.
