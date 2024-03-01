Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
01.03.2024 09:16:27
Dutch Inflation Eases To 2.8%
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased somewhat in February from a six-month high in January, flash data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 3.2 percent increase in the previous month.
The annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco moderated to 2.7 percent from 4.1 percent in January. Costs for services grew 4.5 percent versus a 4.8 percent rise seen a month ago.
Meanwhile, energy charges rebounded 1.1 percent from January, when they dropped by 2.5 percent.
Inflation based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also slowed to 2.7 percent in February from 3.1 percent in the previous month.
The statistical office is scheduled to release the detailed information for the month of February on March 12.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.