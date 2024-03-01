Dutch Inflation Eases To 2.8%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased somewhat in February from a six-month high in January, flash data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 3.2 percent increase in the previous month.

The annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco moderated to 2.7 percent from 4.1 percent in January. Costs for services grew 4.5 percent versus a 4.8 percent rise seen a month ago.

Meanwhile, energy charges rebounded 1.1 percent from January, when they dropped by 2.5 percent.

Inflation based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also slowed to 2.7 percent in February from 3.1 percent in the previous month.

The statistical office is scheduled to release the detailed information for the month of February on March 12.