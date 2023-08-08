Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Dutch Inflation Eases To 3-Month Low On Cheaper Energy Costs
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month, as initially estimated in July, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.
The consumer price index rose 4.6 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 5.7 percent increase in June. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.
In July, energy prices were 4.5 percent cheaper compared to last year. Excluding energy and motor fuels, consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8 percent from 7.2 percent.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a slower pace of 11.5 percent in July versus a 13.0 percent surge in June.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent at the start of the third quarter.
Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, moderated to 5.3 percent in July from 6.4 percent a month ago, as estimated.
