Dutch Inflation Lowest In 5 Months On Energy Price Slowdown

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased further in November to the lowest level in five months, largely due to a slowdown in the price growth of energy, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 9.9 percent year-on-year in November, which was much slower than the 14.3 percent increase in the previous month.

Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since June, when prices had grown 8.6 percent.

A major factor in the sharp fall in inflation was the increase in energy costs, which were 70.0 percent higher than last year, though much slower than the 173 percent jump in October.

Utility costs grew 4.43 percent annually in November, and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up 1.92 percent.

Meanwhile, transport charges rose only 0.65 percent, as motor fuel prices were 0.6 percent cheaper in November compared to a year ago.

Inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also slowed to a 5-month low of 11.3 percent in November from 16.8 percent in the previous month.