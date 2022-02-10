|
Dutch Inflation Rises In January
(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased in January due to a rise in prices for energy and food, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The consumer price index rose 6.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 5.7 percent increase in December.
The latest inflation was mainly due to higher prices for energy and food, the agency said.
Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 7.6 percent in January from 6.4 percent in the previous month.
