Dutch Inflation Rises To 1-Year High

(RTTNews) - Dutch inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in tweleve months, the preliminary estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.7 percent in July, faster than June's 3.2 percent.

Further, this was the highest inflation rate since July 2023, when prices had risen 4.0 percent.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose marginally to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent in June.

The annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco accelerated to 5.4 percent in July from 4.4 percent a month ago. Similarly, costs for services grew slightly faster at 5.7 percent versus 4.6 percent in June.