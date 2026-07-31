Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1690
 EUR
0,0007
0,06 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
31.07.2026 08:52:34

Dutch Inflation Rises To 3.1% In July

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased in July after easing in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.1 percent in July, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in June. Prices have been rising since November 2023.

A 9.7 percent surge in energy costs, including motor fuels, primarily drove the upward trend in inflation. Inflation based on services remained stable at 4.1 percent, while prices for food, beverages, and tobacco remained flat.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 2.9 percent annually in July versus a 2.5 percent increase in June.

Separate official data showed that the producer confidence index rose to 2.4 in July from 1.3 in June. Moreover, this was the highest reading since August 2022.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:17 Juli 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
17:31 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31
16:44 KW 31: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:22 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 31: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16:05 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im grünen Bereich -- ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Erholungsrally in Südkorea
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. An der Wall Street waren letztlich grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen