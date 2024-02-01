Dutch Inflation Rises To 3.2%, Highest In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation accelerated in January to the highest level in six months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 1.2 percent increase in December.

Further, this was the highest rate since July 2023, when prices had risen 4.6 percent.

Costs for services grew at a faster rate of 4.8 percent annually in January versus a 4.1 percent gain a month ago.

The yearly price growth of food items eased to 4.2 percent from 5.3 percent. Meanwhile, the price decline in energy, including fuel, softened sharply to 2.2 percent from 24.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent in January.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also climbed to 3.1 percent in January from 1.0 percent in the previous month