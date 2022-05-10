Dutch Inflation Slows In April

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased marginally in April as the pace of increase in prices of energy and motor fuels slowed, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.7 percent increase in March.

The latest inflation was mainly due to slower, yet sharp, increase in prices for energy and motor fuels. Energy inflation slowed to 136 percent from 157 percent.

Motor fuel prices rose 24.8 percent more expensive in April than last year, compared to 36.5 percent in March. The cabinet reduced the excise duty on motor fuels for the period from April 1 to December 31.

Acceleration in price rise of food and accommodation underpinned inflation, agency said.

Foods were 8.5 percent more expensive in April versus 6.2 percent in March, driven mainly by higher prices for meat.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, eased to 11.2 percent in April from 11.7 percent in the previous month.