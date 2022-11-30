Dutch Inflation Slows To 5-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Dutch harmonized inflation slowed notably to a five-month low in November, flash estimates published by Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Inflation based on the harmonized consumer price index eased sharply to 11.2 percent from 16.8 percent in October. This was the slowest inflation since June 2022.

Harmonized inflation has peaked at 17.1 percent in September.

The energy price cap announced by the government during the autumn helped to lower the inflation. The statistical office releases detailed data on December 8.