Dutch Jobless Rate Falls In October

(RTTNews) - The Dutch unemployment rate dropped slightly in October, after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group dropped to 3.7 percent in October from 3.8 percent in September.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 365,000 in October from 382,000 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 25 age group, fell to 7.8 percent in October from 8.4 percent in the prior month.