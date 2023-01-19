Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Dutch Jobless Rate Falls Slightly To 3.5%, Lowest In 6 Months
(RTTNews) - The Dutch unemployment rate dropped for the third straight month in December to the lowest level in six months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group dropped slightly to 3.5 percent in December from 3.6 percent in November.
In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.
The number of unemployed persons decreased to 352,000 in December from 364,000 in the preceding month.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 25 age group, fell to 7.5 percent in December from 7.8 percent in the prior month.
