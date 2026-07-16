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16.07.2026 08:31:35

Dutch Jobless Rate Falls To 11-month Low

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment dropped slightly in June to the lowest level in nearly a year, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate dropped to 3.8 percent from May's stable rate of 3.9 percent. Moreover, this was the lowest unemployment rate since July 2025.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also 3.8 percent.

There were 393,000 unemployed people in June compared to 399,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 386,000.

Data showed that the labor force participation rate was 76.1 percent in June, the same as in May.

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