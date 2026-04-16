Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1482
 EUR
-0,0010
-0,09 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
16.04.2026 08:30:00

Dutch Jobless Rate Falls To 4.0%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate decreased slightly in March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate dropped to 4.0 percent in March from 4.1 percent in February. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.

There were 407,000 unemployed people in March compared to 416,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 395,000.

Data showed that the number of employed people rose to 9.850 million from 9.849 million in February.

Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate remained stable at 73.2 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX gibt Gewinne letztlich ab -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- Wall Street schließlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen notieren mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen