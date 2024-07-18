Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Dutch Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.6%
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate held steady after falling slightly in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 3.6 percent in June, the same as in May and 3.7 percent in April.
In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.
There were 370,000 unemployed people in June, up from 367,000 in the preceding month.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age groups, rose to 8.6 percent in June from 8.4 percent a month ago.
