Dutch Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.9%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment held steady in May after falling to an 8-month low in April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 3.9 percent in May, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.8 percent.

There were 399,000 unemployed people in May compared to 397,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 385,000.

Data showed that the labor force participation rate came in at 76.1 percent, down slightly from 76.2 percent in April.