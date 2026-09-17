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17.09.2026 08:23:25

Dutch Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 4.0%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate held steady in August after rising to a 4-month high in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 4.0 percent in August, the same as in July. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.9 percent.

There were 408,000 unemployed people in August compared to 404,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 401,000.

The labor force participation rate edged up to 73.1 percent from 73.0 percent in July.

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