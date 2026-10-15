Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1833
 EUR
0,0008
0,06 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
15.10.2026 09:11:12

Dutch Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 4.0%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 4.0 percent in September, the same as in the previous two months. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also percent.

There were 408,000 unemployed people in September compared to 409,000 in the same month last year.

Data showed that net labor force participation rate stood at 76.1 percent in September, unchanged since August.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen belasten: ATX schließt deutlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich klar im Minus, während der deutsche Leitindex moderat aufwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen legten im Donnerstagshandel zu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag tief abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen