|
15.10.2026 09:11:12
Dutch Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 4.0%
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 4.0 percent in September, the same as in the previous two months. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also percent.
There were 408,000 unemployed people in September compared to 409,000 in the same month last year.
Data showed that net labor force participation rate stood at 76.1 percent in September, unchanged since August.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: ATX schließt deutlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich klar im Minus, während der deutsche Leitindex moderat aufwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen legten im Donnerstagshandel zu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag tief abwärts.