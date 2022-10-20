Dutch Jobless Rate Remains Stable September

(RTTNews) - The Dutch unemployment rate held steady in September, after rising in the previous four months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group remained unchanged from August's eight-month high of 3.8 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 382,000 in September from 378,000 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 25 age group, dropped to 8.4 percent in September from 8.6 percent in the prior month.