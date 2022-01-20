20.01.2022 09:57:18

Dutch Jobless Rate Rises In December

(RTTNews) - The Dutch jobless rate increased marginally in December, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group rose to 3.8 percent in December from 3.7 percent in November. In October, the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 369,000 in December from 359,000 in the preceding month, the agency said.

The youth unemployment rate, for those aged between 15 to 25 years, remained unchanged at 7.8 percent in December.

