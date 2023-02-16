16.02.2023 07:28:17

Dutch Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 3.6%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate increased slightly in January from a six-month low in December, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group rose to 3.6 percent in January from 3.5 percent in December.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 3.6 percent.

The number of unemployed increased to 360,000 in January, up from 352,000 the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 25 age group, climbed to 7.8 percent in January from 7.5 percent in the prior month.

