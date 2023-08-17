Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
17.08.2023 08:57:08
Dutch Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 3.6%
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate increased slightly in July to the highest level in six months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year-old age group rose to 3.6 percent in July from June's stable rate of 3.5 percent.
Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since January, when it was also 3.6 percent.
In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.
There were 362,000 unemployed people in July, up from 353,000 a month ago.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, increased to 8.6 percent in July from 8.3 percent in June.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.