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20.08.2026 09:58:49

Dutch Jobless Rate Rises To 4.0%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate increased in July to the highest level in four months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate rose to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent in June. Moreover, this was the lowest unemployment rate since March.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also 3.8 percent.

There were 404,000 unemployed people in July compared to 393,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 388,000.

The labor force participatipation rate was 73.0 percent, down slightly from 73.1 percent in June.

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