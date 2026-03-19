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19.03.2026 07:58:32

Dutch Jobless Rate Rises To 4.1%, Highest Since Sep 2021

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate rose slightly in February to the highest level in nearly four-and-half years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate rose to 4.1 percent in February from January's stable rate of 4.0 percent. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in September 2021.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.

There were 416,000 unemployed people in February compared to 415,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 392,000.

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