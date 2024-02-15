Dutch Jobless Rate Steady At 3.6%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate remained stable in January after rising slightly in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 3.6 percent in January, the same as in December.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was also 3.6 percent.

There were 368,000 unemployed people in January, up from 361,000 a month ago.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age groups, increased somewhat to 8.2 percent in January from 8.1 percent in December.