Dutch Manufacturing Sector Strengthens In February

(RTTNews) - The Dutch manufacturing sector strengthened in February following a moderation in growth in the second half of the last year, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The Nevi manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 60.6 in February from 60.1 in January.

This was the first back-to-back increase in the headline figure since May 2021, when the PMI set a new record high of 69.4. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

The latest figure was well above the long-run survey average of 53.1 and broadly in line with the trend over the current 19-month sequence of expansion. The survey showed that new orders and employment both registered faster growth in February, and sentiment improved.

Output growth eased slightly but backlogs rose only marginally as data on suppliers' delivery times suggested some further easing of pressure on supply chains. On the price front, the survey showed that cost pressures remained elevated but eased to the lowest for a year, although output price inflation remained among the highest on record.