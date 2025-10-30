Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1342
 EUR
-0,0029
-0,25 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
30.10.2025 07:28:31

Dutch Producer Confidence Improves Further In October

(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands strengthened in October to the highest level in two-and-a-half years as they are more positive about expected activity, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index rose to -0.6 in October from -1.6 in September. Moreover, the latest score is above the long-term average of -1.3.

In October, Dutch manufacturers were more optimistic about expected activity in the coming three months, and they were less negative about finished goods inventories and their order books.

Producers in other industries are the most positive, while those in the electrical and machinery industries are the most negative, the survey said.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
01.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.25 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende letztlich uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Während sich das heimische Börsenbarometer vor Wochenschluss fester präsentierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt abwärts. Die US-Börsen haben sich fester ins Wochenende verabschiedet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen