Dutch Producer Confidence Improves Further In October

(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands strengthened in October to the highest level in two-and-a-half years as they are more positive about expected activity, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index rose to -0.6 in October from -1.6 in September. Moreover, the latest score is above the long-term average of -1.3.

In October, Dutch manufacturers were more optimistic about expected activity in the coming three months, and they were less negative about finished goods inventories and their order books.

Producers in other industries are the most positive, while those in the electrical and machinery industries are the most negative, the survey said.