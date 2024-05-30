Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Dutch Producer Confidence Improves In May
(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained less negative in May, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The producer sentiment index rose to -2.8 in May from -3.6 in March.
Nonetheless, the latest score was still below the long-term average of -1.3.
Manufacturers were mainly more positive about the expected activity, while they were somewhat less negative about the order position, the survey said.
Manufacturers in the electrical and machinery industries were the most positive in May.
During March, manufacturing production in the Dutch industry was 6.0 percent lower compared to last year.
