Dutch Producers Less Pessimistic In January

(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained less pessimistic at the start of the year, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer sentiment index rose to -4.4 in January from -5.7 in December, which was the lowest score since November 2020.

Nonetheless, the latest score was below the long-term average of -1.3.

Producers were mainly less negative about the order position in January, the agency said.

The survey showed that manufacturers were more positive about expected production over the next three months, and they were less pessimistic about the stock of finished products.

Producer confidence in the electrical and machinery industries improved most in January.