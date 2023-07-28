Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
28.07.2023 08:47:03
Dutch Producers Less Positive In July
(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands weakened further in July to the lowest level in nearly two-and-a-half years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
The producer sentiment index dropped to 0.1 in July from 1.0 in June.
Further, this was the lowest reading since February 2021, when it was also the same 0.1.
The fall in confidence is mainly due to producers being less positive about the order book, the survey said.
They were also less positive about the expected production in the next three months, while their opinion on stocks of finished products was less negative in July.
Manufacturers in the electrical engineering and machinery industries were the most positive at the start of the third quarter.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.