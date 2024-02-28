Dutch Producers Slightly Less Negative In February

(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained slightly less pessimistic in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer sentiment index rose to -4.2 in February from -4.4 in January.

Nonetheless, the latest score was below the long-term average of -1.3.

Producers were mainly more positive about the expected activity, while they were more negative about the order book. In addition, they were less negative about the stock of finished products.

Producer confidence in the graphics industry improved the most in February, while confidence declined in the electrical and machine industries.