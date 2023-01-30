Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
30.01.2023 07:50:47
Dutch Producers Slightly More Positive In January
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' producer confidence improved slightly at the start of the year, as entrepreneurs were somewhat more positive about their order position, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
The producer sentiment index rose to 3.6 in January from 3.3 in December. This was above the long term average score of 1.2 s
Producers were slightly more positive about their order position, the agency said. In addition, their assessment of stocks of finished goods was less negative.
The producers were almost as positive as they were a month earlier about the expected production.
The confidence level of producers increased in half of the sectors in January. Producers in the electrical engineering and machinery industries were more positive in January.
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Woche der Notenbanken" beginnt schwach: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich abgeschlagen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich - Hang Seng auf Talfahrt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel tiefer. In Frankfurt gab der DAX letztlich ebenfalls etwas nach. Der Wall Street-Handel war von negativen Tendenzen geprägt. Die Börsen in Asien tendierten am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan und Festlandschina lief der Handel freundlich ab, wohingegen es in Hongkong bergab ging.