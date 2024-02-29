Dutch Retail Sales Expand Least In 19 Months

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' retail sales grew at the slowest pace in just over one-and-a-half years in January amid weaker demand for food products, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days grew 1.8 percent annually in January, slower than the 3.7 percent increase in December. Sales have been rising since March 2021.

Further, this was the weakest rate of growth since June 2022, when sales had risen 1.5 percent.

Sales of food products dropped 0.4 percent annually in January, reversing a 4.7 percent gain a month ago. Meanwhile, non-food sales grew at a steady pace of 3.1 percent.

Data showed that online retail sales were 3.7 percent higher compared to last year.

On an unadjusted basis, retail turnover increased 2.4 percent annually in January.