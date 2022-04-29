Dutch Retail Sales Growth Eases In March

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands retail sales increased at a softer pace in March amid a decline in food sales, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days rose 8.8 percent yearly in March, after 16.4 percent growth in February.

Turnover in non-food stores surged 27.0 percent yearly in March, while sales in food stores declined 0.9 percent.

Sales in the clothing and shoes increased significantly in March, the agency said.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 9.8 percent in March.

The retail sales volume increased 3.7 percent annually in March.