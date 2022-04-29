Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
29.04.2022 08:27:22
Dutch Retail Sales Growth Eases In March
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands retail sales increased at a softer pace in March amid a decline in food sales, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days rose 8.8 percent yearly in March, after 16.4 percent growth in February.
Turnover in non-food stores surged 27.0 percent yearly in March, while sales in food stores declined 0.9 percent.
Sales in the clothing and shoes increased significantly in March, the agency said.
On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 9.8 percent in March.
The retail sales volume increased 3.7 percent annually in March.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.