Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1548
 EUR
0,0003
0,02 %
EUR - GBP
02.02.2026 08:08:56

Dutch Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.0% In December

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' retail sales expanded at the weakest pace in seven months in December, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days climbed 3.0 percent annually in December, slower than the 4.3 percent increase in November. Sales have been rising since July 2024.

The latest rate of growth was the slowest since May, when sales had risen 2.8 percent.

Sales of non-food products advanced 1.9 percent from last year, and turnover in the food sector increased by 5.0 percent. Data showed that online sales were 4.0 percent higher compared to last year.

During the year 2025, total retail sales turnover rose 3.6 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.

09:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
07:45 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen rutschen ab
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt abwärts geht, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts. In Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

