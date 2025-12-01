Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1378
 EUR
-0,0032
-0,28 %
01.12.2025 10:05:18

Dutch Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.1%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' retail sales growth eased for the third straight month in October to the lowest level in five months, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 3.1 percent annually in October, slower than the 3.8 percent increase in September. Sales have been rising since July 2024.

Moreover, this was the slowest growth since May, when sales had risen 2.8 percent.

Sales of non-food products alone advanced 3.1 percent from last year, and turnover in the food sector increased by 1.6 percent.

Data showed that online retail sales were 5.0 percent higher compared to last year.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt am Montag kaum vom Fleck, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigt. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

