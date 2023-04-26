Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Dutch Retail Sales Growth Eases To 4.1%, Lowest In 7 Months
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' retail sales expanded at the slowest pace in seven months in March amid a fall in non-food sales, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days grew 4.1 percent yearly in March, well below the 8.0 percent increase in February. Sales have been rising since March 2021.
Turnover in the food sector grew 9.2 percent annually in March, while that in the non-food sector dropped 1.5 percent. Online turnover was 3.4 percent higher compared to last year.
Sales at supermarkets rose 10.4 percent, while turnover in DIY, kitchen, and floor items slid by 9.7 percent.
On an unadjusted basis, retail turnover gained 5.1 percent yearly in March.
