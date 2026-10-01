Dutch Retail Sales Growth Improves To 3.5%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' retail sales growth accelerated in August to the highest level in nine months, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 3.5 percent annually in August, faster than the 2.5 percent increase in July. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since November 2025.

Sales of non-food products alone advanced 5.0 percent from last year, while turnover in the food sector increased only by 0.9 percent.

Within the non-food sector, stores selling furniture and home furnishings achieved the strongest revenue growth of 7.1 percent, followed by stores selling recreational goods, which generated nearly 6 percent more revenue.

Data showed that online trade turnover was 6.2 percent higher compared to last year.