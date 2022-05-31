Dutch Retail Sales Growth Slows In April

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' retail sales increased at a softer pace in April, underpinned by strong demand for clothing and footwear, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Retail turnover, adjusted for the composition of shopping days, rose 8.1 percent yearly in April, after an 8.4 percent growth in March.

The latest growth was the slowest since December last year, when sales rose 6.4 percent.

Turnover in non-food stores surged 21.1 percent yearly in April and sales in food stores rose 1.4 percent.

Sales in the clothing and shoes rose significantly in April, the agency said.

Online turnover fell 19.1 percent year-on-year amid weaker demand for consumer electronics and other non-food items.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 8.5 percent in April.

The retail sales volume grew 1.8 percent annually in April.